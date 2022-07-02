Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi begins pre-season early at Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has kicked off preseason training early at Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi missed a large chunk of last season due to injury but is looking good ahead of the return of the Premier League and checked back in at Cobham recently to step up their preparations before the rest of the squad arrive.

The 21-year-old is on track to being fully fit for the new season.

Feels Good to be back!🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vasGnj7CgH — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) July 2, 2022

He will continue to work hard ahead of the arrival of the rest of the Chelsea squad, with the Blues heading to America on pre-season tour in July.

Meanwhile, according to reports, several Premier League and foreign clubs are interested in signing Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The former England U-21 player has spent his entire career with the Blues, rising through the academy ranks at Cobham to make the first team.

He turned down a contract offer from Bayern Munich in 2019 and has remained at the club ever since, contributing to Chelsea's recent success.

Ghanasoccernet understands Hudson-Odoi has decided to play for Ghana and will complete the process to be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.