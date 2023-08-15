Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi poised for Fulham move

English winger of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the brink of departing Chelsea for Fulham in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Noted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals that Fulham intends to secure Hudson-Odoi's services upon his return from a loan spell in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea's acknowledgement that Hudson-Odoi is "not an integral part of the club," as confirmed by the Italian journalist, has paved the way for a potential move to another Premier League outfit.

The transition to Fulham could offer Hudson-Odoi the coveted opportunity for consistent playing time at the top level.

In the not-so-distant past, Hudson-Odoi was hailed as Chelsea's shining star, with lofty expectations pinned on him. However, he struggled to reach the anticipated heights, leading to his loan departure to Bayer Leverkusen last summer in pursuit of crucial playing time.

During his loan spell in Germany, Hudson-Odoi featured in several games for Bayer Leverkusen but failed to fully fulfil the anticipated potential. As a result, the decision was made not to make the transfer permanent.