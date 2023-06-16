Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi retained by Chelsea for 2023/24 season

English winger of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi has been retained by Chelsea ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

The 22-year-old winger recently returned to Chelsea after spending the previous season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga.

Unfortunately, his loan spell in Germany was disrupted by a significant injury setback, forcing him to miss a considerable portion of the campaign.

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Hudson-Odoi managed to make only 14 appearances and contributed with a single assist. Now, with the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, he has returned to Chelsea to evaluate his options for the future.

While it is encouraging that he has been retained by the Blues, reports indicate that Hudson-Odoi will carefully consider his next move. Despite breaking into the Chelsea squad in 2017, he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Although his talent and potential are evident, consistent opportunities have been elusive.

With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea's new manager, Hudson-Odoi will have the chance to impress during the upcoming pre-season. He will aim to showcase his abilities and make a lasting impression in order to earn a place in the starting eleven and fulfil his potential at the club.