Ghanaian champions Samartex unveil new jersey for next season

Fresh off their historic victory as champions of the Ghana Premier League, Samartex has unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian champions are eagerly looking ahead to their maiden participation in the CAF Champions League after winning the league for the first time in their history.

The kit sponsor, Icarus, announced that the new jerseys are designed to honour the "Timber Army" as FC Samartex prepares for their debut campaign in Africa.

"Following the renewal of our partnership, and with FC Samartex taking on the CAF Champions League for the very first time this coming season, we've partnered with them on a brand new kit to honour The Timber Army on the African stage," Icarus posted on X.

Following the renewal of our partnership, and with @FcSamartex1996 taking on the CAF Champions League for the very first time this coming season, we've partnered with them on a brand new kits to honor The Timber Army on the African stage! pic.twitter.com/3RliDcYmsB â€” Icarus Football (@icarus_football) June 20, 2024

In unveiling the new kits to their sponsors, FC Samartex highlighted that the jerseys reflect the club’s rich heritage and inspiring traditions.

The club emphasised that the jerseys are designed to ignite the passion within their players as they step onto the continental stage.