German-born Ghanaian striker Charles-Jesaja Herrmann made an impact for Waldhof Mannheim in their recent 1-1 draw against Saarbrücken on Saturday afternoon.

Herrmann did not start the game at the Stadion Ludwigspark but entered the match in the 46th minute, replacing Pascal Sohm. Despite coming on as a substitute, Herrmann played a crucial role in the outcome of the game.

The match started with both teams displaying high energy, particularly the hosts. Saarbrücken had their first significant scoring opportunity just four minutes into the game, with Rizzuto and Brünker creating a chance. However, Brünker's header from Rizzuto's strike narrowly missed the target.

At the beginning of the second half, Pascal Sohm was replaced by Charles Herrmann, and this substitution seemed to improve Waldhof Mannheim's performance.

The breakthrough came when Samuel Abifade, advancing towards the goal from midfield, passed the ball to Herrmann, who skillfully struck it with the outside of his foot to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Despite Waldhof Mannheim's efforts to hold on to their lead, Kai Brünker managed to score a powerful header for Saarbrücken in the 88th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Waldhof Mannheim's next league game will be against Freiburg II, and Charles-Jesaja Herrmann will be hoping to make a significant contribution once again.