Ghanaian Charles Sagoe Jr scores and assists in Arsenal's U21 EFL Cup victory

English-born Ghanaian, Charles Sagoe Jnr, showcased his football prowess by registering his first goal and providing an assist for Arsenal in their 5-0 victory over Exeter in the U21 EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old forward, who can also play as an offensive midfielder, earned his first Premier League start during the fifth round of the Carabao Cup when Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday, September 27, 2023.

Sagoe put up an impressive performance for the U21 team, opening the scoring for the Gunners in the 61st minute with a tap-in from inside the penalty box. He also contributed to Sebastian Reece Ferdinand's goal in the 79th minute before Khayon Edwards added a third three minutes later.

Late goals from Jack Henry-Francis and Sebastian Reece Ferdinand in stoppage time concluded the scoring, with Sagoe Jr. recording his second and Arsenal's fifth goal.

Having signed his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2020, Sagoe Jr. has consistently demonstrated his skills in the Under-18 and Under-21 levels over the past two seasons.

Although born in England, Sagoe Jr. has Ghanaian roots through his parents, making him eligible to represent both countries internationally. However, he is yet to make a decision regarding his international future.