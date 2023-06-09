Ghanaian Christopher Braun excited to join Romanian side FC Rapid București

German-Ghanaian defender Christopher Braun has expressed his excitement after signing with FC Rapid București and conveyed his eagerness to showcase his skills in front of the club's passionate fans.

Braun's arrival is set to bolster the team's defence in the Romanian top flight.

Having featured in 44 games for Cluj last season and scoring a goal, including one against Rapid in a 3-1 victory at Giulești, Braun's addition is expected to enhance Rapid București's defensive capabilities.

Following the completion of his contract signing, Braun shared his enthusiasm for joining Rapid. "I am very happy to have signed with Rapid. The last few days have not been very easy, but I am glad that everything turned out well in the end," he stated.

"I am honoured to be part of the Rapid club, one of the biggest in Romania, with a rich history and crazy fans. I can't wait to play in front of them and achieve our goals for the new season."

Braun's football journey commenced in the youth teams of Hamburg SV and St. Pauli before progressing through St. Pauli II, Wilhelmshaven, Vfb Oldenburg, SG Wattenscheid, Fortuna Sittard, OFI Crete, FC Botoşani, and CFR Cluj. His diverse experience across different clubs and leagues will bring valuable expertise to FC Rapid București.

The talented defender's enthusiasm and determination to succeed at Rapid have left fans eager to witness his performances.