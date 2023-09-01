Ghanaian Christopher Scott chooses Hannover 96 for development

German-Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott has shared his reasons for choosing Hannover 96 after joining the club.

Scott, formerly with Bayern Munich II, joined Hannover 96 on a season-long loan from Royal Antwerp FC. Despite receiving offers from various clubs, he was convinced that Hannover 96 was the right place for his development.

In an interview, Scott explained his decision, saying, "I had different options, but after talking to those responsible at 96, I quickly made the decision that I wanted to go to Hanover."

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Hannover 96 to accommodate him and outlined how they presented their vision for his development, which ultimately convinced him.

Scott is eager to join the team at Hannover 96, which includes players of his age and experienced ones like Ron-Robert Zieler and Marcel Halstenberg, from whom he can learn and benefit.

Hannover 96's Sporting Director, Marcus Mann, praised Scott's versatility and promising talent, emphasizing how the young player's dynamic style of play would add value to the team's offensive options.

The move to Hannover 96 offers Scott a platform to continue his footballing journey, and he remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level despite his involvement with Germany's national youth teams.