Ghanaian Citizens in Suez to give Black Stars massive support on Tuesday against Guinea Bissau

The Black Stars of Ghana will get the needed boost in terms of support from Ghanaian citizens in Suez ahead of their crucial game against Guinea-Bissau in Group F's final group game on Tuesday at the Suez Sports Stadium.

Ghanaian citizens living in Suez, Egypt will join the over 100 supporters and journalists from Ghana at the stadium to rally behind the team as they search for the team's first victory against Guinea-Bissau as well as qualification to the next round.

The Black Stars are without a win after two games played in the competition.

Ghana drew against Benin by 2-2 in the opening group game and held defending champions Cameroon to a goalless draw in the second group game.

The Black Stars must win their final group game against Guinea-Bissau to progress to the knock out stages.