Ghanaian club Pacific Heroes set to name former Montenegro U17 Obren Saric as new coach

Division One side, Pacific Heroes FC, are set to appoint Montenegrin manager Obren Saric as the new head coach of the club.

The UEFA Pro coach arrives in Ghana on Thursday to complete his move to the Ghanaian outfit.

Pacific Heroes are beefing up their technical department ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, with the hopes of gaining promotion to the topflight.

Obren Saric has vast experience in coach, having led Montenegrin club OFK Petrovac in 2008 before working as Director of Youth football at Mornar Bar.

He also spent time with the national youth teams of Montenegro. He last worked as head coach of Mornar Bar in the first division of Montenegro.

He is expected to transform Pacific Heroes into one of the best teams in the second tier of Ghana football.