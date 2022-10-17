Ghanaian clubs dumped out of  Africa competition for the 2022/23 season

Ghana’s campaign in the CAF Inter-club competition for the 2022/23 season has ended after Hearts of Oak were eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako.

The Phobians failed to overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered against the Malians a week ago in the first leg.

Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak managed to beat Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg as the game ended 3-1 on aggregate after the two legs.

The result means Ghana’s woes in the CAF Inter-club competition continues yet for another season.

No Ghanaian club has been able to reach the group stage of the Champions League of Confederation Cup competitions since the 2016/17 season when Kotoko reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup under Coach CK Akunnor.

Asante Kotoko were the first to be eliminated from Africa this season in the Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors were dumped out of the competition by Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo.

The Ghana Premier League champions won the first leg by a lone goal in Benin before losing the second leg in Kumasi on penalty shootouts.

Ghana’s pursuit of an increase in the slots for Africa will delay for another season due to the abysmal performance and first round exit of the two clubs to have participated in the competition this season.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will have to win either the Ghana Premier League or the MTN FA Cup to have another chance of going to Africa next season.