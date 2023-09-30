Ghanaian clubs fight back to rejoin big boys in Africa

Ghanaian football has experienced a resurgence as two of its representative clubs, Dreams FC and Medeama SC, have staged impressive comebacks on the continental stage, securing their spots in the prestigious group stages of their respective competitions.

Medeama's journey to the CAF Champions League group stage was nothing short of remarkable. The Ghanaian champions travelled to Conakry, Guinea, with a 3-1 deficit from the first leg against Guinean giants Horoya AC. Despite the odds stacked against them, Medeama displayed a resilient performance, holding Horoya AC to a 2-1 victory in the second leg.

This aggregate scoreline of 4-3 in Medeama's favour marked their historic qualification to the group stage. It's worth noting that they became the first Ghanaian club since Berekum Chelsea in 2012 to reach this stage in the competition.

Dreams FC also scripted a memorable chapter in their history, making their mark in the CAF Confederation Cup. With a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Sierra Leone's Kallon FC, Dreams FC faced a challenging second leg clash in Monrovia, Liberia. They managed to secure a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought battle, sealing their group stage qualification with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

These remarkable comebacks by Dreams FC and Medeama SC have not only reignited hope in Ghanaian football but also put an end to years of continental disappointments.