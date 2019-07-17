Ghanaian clubs mock 'ridiculous' Ghana FA name change and 'kindergarten' badge

Ghanaians clubs have been left outraged by a leaked name change and logo of the Ghana Football Association, as the Normalisation Committee scores a smashing own goal.

The proposed amendment to the much-touted reforms has seen the name changed to the 'Football Association of Ghana (AGF)'.

Local clubs have been left irritated by the scope of the reforms with fans taken to social media to mock the proposed amendments.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the clubs will kick against the proposed amendment if it is tabled at congress.

It appears the Normalisation Committee is on a fanciful mission to reform Ghana football with name change and logo top of the agenda.

The logo in particular looks like a crest designed for a creche or kindergarten school in remote Ghana, sparking widespread ridicule on social media.

The reaction has been negative from the 'football people' and local fans, who are in the dark over the decision to rename the association.

Ghana football has sunk further since FIFA appointed the Normalisation Committee to oversee the running of the game in the West African nation.

The clubs are at loggerheads with the three-member committee headed by Dr Kofi Amoah after a proposed meeting to discuss the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season was shelved.

The clubs are demanding a definite and direct roadmap which will see the review of statues and the election of a substantive Ghana FA president and its Executives.

But it appears the Normalisation Committee is much interested in an exotic name and logo change, which has no bearing on the much-touted reforms.

By Patrick Akoto