Ghanaian clubs should focus on players' quality rather than their ages - Daniel Nii Adjei

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei has urged Ghanaian clubs to reorient the emphasis from age to player abilities.

The former TP Mazembe footballer with vast experience believes that valuing players' skills and abilities over their age is critical for the development and success of local clubs.

The former midfielder pleaded to clubs while describing how he missed a contract extension owing to his age, emphasising the need of finding talent and nurturing potential, regardless of age, as the key to unlocking the country's footballing potential.

“At Asante Kotoko, I remember when I wanted a new contract, they told me that I am an old player now and so I was not given the new deal. But you know I went to TP Mazembe and won everything,” he told Fox FM.

“So, it is not about the age of the player all the time. The maturity of current players in the Ghana Premier League is not enough and that is why most of them cannot perform when they leave Ghana. Some of us were very mature before we left Ghana to play elsewhere in Africa.”

He additionally encouraged players to focus on developing their skills rather than just listening to coaches and trainers.

“I have heard people say we don’t have good coaches in Ghana but we have to also ask ourselves whether the players are learning. A coach can train and teach you but is it up to the player to grab it or fail to learn. I personally learned a lot from my coaches and they had an impact on my career. We were learning during our time. So that is another area we have to look at,” he ended.