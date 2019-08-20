Ghanaian clubs to sue NSA over unlawful denial of Accra sports stadium usage

Ghana Football clubs administrators are contemplating on suing the National Sports Authority (NSA) as they were prevented from holding a meeting at the venue to discuss football reforms in the country.

According to reports, the football administrators were prevented from holding the meeting at the Accra Sports Stadium as there were orders from above for the facility to be locked down and closed despite paying for the use of the facility.

This was confirmed by a participant of the meeting Kofi Manu who confirmed this to the media.

He stressed that the body will issue legal proceedings against the National Sports Authority for unlawfully preventing them from using the facility.

“When you are told something came from above it’s difficult to fish it out, but what we know is that they said we should not have the meeting there (at the Accra sports stadium) and we’ve come to presby church at Osu to have the meeting”, Kofi Manu told Fox FM.

“They’ve taken our money (for the stadium use) and if it’s time for the meeting and you said you wouldn’t allow us to do it there then we will all meet in court then you prove to us why you did that because we are all Ghanaians”.

“The money we paid to them will be taken in multiples, so for that the lawyers are working on it right now, hopefully by Friday the person who collected the money at the National Sports Authority and gave us receipt to that effect and now claims (we can’t have the meeting at the Accra sports stadium due to) order from above, when we get to the court we will see them there”, he added.