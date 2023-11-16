Ghanaian clubs urged to provide equal support to local and expatriate coaches

Former Ashantigold and Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson is urging Ghanaian clubs to treat local coaches with the same level of support and remuneration given to expatriate coaches.

Thompson emphasised the need for equity in the treatment of coaches, stating that the disparity in support is a key factor contributing to the short tenures of local coaches in Ghanaian clubs.

In an interview, Thompson highlighted the challenges faced by local coaches, stating, 'The only challenge is that the kind of support and remunerations and all other things given to the expatriate by the clubs are not given to the local coaches, and that’s the reason why they part ways with local coaches within a short time."

Thompson continued, "If local coaches are given the same support or something closer as the expatriate, I think that would have been another good motivation for the local coaches to work in order to resolve payment compensation of fees to the foreign coaches, but it seems we are not learning our lessons."

"We keep doing that, and then teams are fined by CAF and FIFA to pay monies to these people, much as they came and performed abysmally, and that is the situation of Hearts of Oak now," he added.

Thompson expressed concern that the failure to learn from these situations results in fines imposed by CAF and FIFA on clubs for compensation payments to foreign coaches, even when their performance is unsatisfactory. He cited the current situation at Hearts of Oak, where the club faces financial penalties.

The former coach urged clubs to have faith and trust in local coaches, investing in their development through courses and empowerment programs. Thompson believes that supporting local coaches will save clubs from unnecessary spending and contribute to the growth and success of Ghanaian football.

Thompson, considering himself one of the competent coaches capable of handling a club like Hearts of Oak, emphasized the importance of building trust in local coaching talent to elevate Ghanaian football to greater heights."