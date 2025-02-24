Ghanaian clubs use black magic 'juju' against Referees - FA Cup committee chair Wilson Arthur makes sensational claim

The chairman of the Ghana FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has claimed Ghanaian clubs use 'juju' or black magic' against referees to gain advantages in domestic competitions.

The owner of Skyy FC claims referees are put under a spell by clubs aimed at using supernatural powers to influence the outcome of games.

He highlighted that these alleged practices, rooted in superstition, were part of a wider belief among certain teams.

The chairman of the FA Cup committee made the claim in the wake of several upsets recorded in the Round of 16 matches where giants Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Gold Stars FC have been booted out by lower division sides.

'The league has so many matches and there is a lot of interest at stake. People must understand that it's competition. Ways and means are part of the process to win a match. Referees are always put under spell. The referees are worked on, the players and coaches are worked on spiritually," Arthur told Asempa FM

"For instance, I was asked to leave my seat while watching a match involving because I was told my team had been put under a spell. The moment I left my seat, we scored a goal. Personally, I don't believe these things but there are weird things in football."

While these beliefs are entrenched in some parts of Ghanaian society, they raise concerns about the professionalism and fairness of the sport.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been working to promote ethical conduct and ensure the integrity of the game.

Arthur's statement reflects the broader efforts to curb these superstitions and ensure that football in Ghana is played in a spirit of fairness and sportsmanship.

Despite the claims, the GFA has emphasized the need for referees, players, and teams to uphold the standards of modern football.