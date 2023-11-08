GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian coach Eric Asomani Wiafe leads Kunming FC to back-to-back victory in 2023 Chinese U17 Women's Championship

Published on: 08 November 2023
Ghanaian coach Eric Asomani Wiafe has guided Kunming Football Club to be champions of the 2023 Chinese U17 Women's Championship held in Wenshan Qiubei, China.

This marked the second consecutive championship win for the Ghanaian tactician, solidifying his status as a dominant force in youth women's football coaching.

The tournament saw the participation of 32 teams from across China, each vying for the coveted title.

Kunming, led by their astute coachWiafe, who is affectionately known as "Coach Totti," embarked on a journey that would culminate in glory.

Throughout the competition, Kunming demonstrated their prowess on the field, playing a total of 8 matches without a single defeat.

Their remarkable unbeaten record showcased not only their exceptional skills but also their ability to maintain composure under pressure.

Coach Wiafe played a pivotal role in the team's success.

His tactical acumen, motivational prowess, and dedication to nurturing young talents were recognized with the title of the "Best Coach of the Tournament."

