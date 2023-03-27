Ghanaian coach Eric Asomani Wiafe wins first silverware in China

Ghanaian trainer Eric Asomani Wiafe popularly known as Totti has won his first trophy in China Football Association CFA women U17 2023 Championship a few months after joining club.

He was appointed as head coach of the Chinese youth team Kunming Football Club, and also won best coach of the tournament award just a few months ago

Asomani Wiafe joined the the U17 team early this year for a period of two years with an option to extend for another year.

He was the head coach of the Bechem United U17 team which participated in the Dallas Cup in the United States of America in 2019.

Asomani Wiafe spent one year at Bechem before taking charge of Faith Soccer Academy in Prampram where he has been coaching till his appointment to handle Kunming.

The Kunming U17 team compete in the Chinese League Two and also women U17 championship in China and the Ghanaian tactician has been tasked to help develop as many talents he can.