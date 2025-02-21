Ghanaian coach George Boateng confirms interest in Blackburn Rovers job

Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng has expressed his desire to become the new head coach of Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship side is currently searching for a new manager after parting ways with John Eustace earlier this month.

Boateng, a former Blackburn midfielder, has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job, alongside other notable names such as Gary O'Neil, Carlos Carvalhal, and Raphael Wicky.

Boateng has a previous connection with the club, having worked as an assistant youth coach for the U-13 team in 2018.

Speaking to Soccer Africa, he confirmed his interest in the job, saying: "I have seen that my name has been mentioned for various clubs in the Championship and, all I can say is that, I have shown interest in the Blackburn Rovers job and that I'm interested in being the head coach."

Boateng's coaching career includes stints as an assistant coach for Ghana's Black Stars under Otto Addo and Chris Hughton.

However, his last job as Coventry's first team coach ended in a forgettable four-month stint, after which he was relieved of his duties along with manager Mark Robins.