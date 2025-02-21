Ghanaian coach George Boateng emerges as top target for Championship clubs

George Boateng, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars, has expressed his desire to become the new head coach of Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship side is currently searching for a new manager after parting ways with John Eustace.

Boateng, a former Blackburn midfielder, has emerged as a top target for the club, alongside other notable names such as Gary O'Neil, Carlos Carvalhal, and Raphael Wicky.

His previous experience as an assistant youth coach for Blackburn's U-13 team in 2018 gives him an advantage.

"I have seen that my name has been mentioned for various clubs in the Championship and, all I can say is that, I have shown interest in the Blackburn Rovers job and that I'm interested in being the head coach," Boateng said in an interview with Soccer Africa.

Boateng's coaching career includes stints as an assistant coach for Ghana's Black Stars under Otto Addo and Chris Hughton. However, his last job as Coventry's first team coach ended in a forgettable four-month stint.