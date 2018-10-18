Former coach of Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars, Mumuni Sokpari believes the move to Somalia will afford him the right international exposure he needs in his career.

The Ghanaian coach made a shock move to war-torn Somalia to coach Elman Sporting Club but reveals if he excels he could be making moves to other big footballing nations on the continent.

"Maybe if I do well here, one day a club in Kenya or one of the neighbouring countries will see that and give me a chance," he told KweséESPN.com. "Or maybe I can make the breakthrough at international level here," he added.

"There are many possibilities."

Coach Sokpari was named Wa All Stars manager before the start of last season leading the club to success in a preseason gala competition.

However, following a torrid start to the season he left the Northern Blues.

The ex-Wa All Stars coach admitted the standard of football in the Eastern African nation is comparatively low to that of Ghana.

"The standard of football is much lower but there are players who are very willing to learn," he said. "If I can improve a few players in my time here, I will consider that a success."