Ghanaian coach Opeele praises Victor Boniface for honouring childhood coach

Former Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has applauded Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface for graciously inviting his childhood coach, Johnson Blessing, to join him for Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title celebration in Germany.

Photographs and footage shared online captured Boniface and Blessing joyously walking on the pitch together, revelling in Leverkusen's milestone accomplishment as the first team ever to finish an entire Bundesliga season undefeated.

Boateng took to social media to praise Boniface, noting the scarcity of similar gestures amongst Ghanaian athletes, implying a general absence of gratitude for the country's trainers.

Opeele remarked, "Nigerian Victor Boniface celebrates the Bundesliga title with his childhood Nigerian coach. I've never seen a Ghanaian player do the same."

"The level of gratitude from Nigerians is unparalleled. Coaching in Ghana is thankless. It's a waste of time! A player once gave his coach a car with an old engine"

Should Leverkusen prevail in both the Europa League final versus Atalanta and the German Cup final opposite Kaiserslautern, the club stands to achieve a coveted treble.

If so, it seems likely that Boniface and Blessing may celebrate alongside each other once more.