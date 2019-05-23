Ghanaian coach Paa Kwesi Fabin ends contract with Uganda FA after just two months

Ghanaian coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has ended his stay as the Uganda U17 and U20 national team coach after deciding to return home on Wednesday.

The Ugandan FA and the former Ghana U-17 head coach mutually ended their contract after just two months in the post.

The former Inter Allies trainer signed a one-year contract with the Uganda FA in March this year but opted not to continue because of family issues in Ghana.

"FUFA and National Junior Teams’ (U17 and U20) head coach Mr. Kwasi Fabin Samuel have agreed to end the contract between the two parties by mutual consent," a statement by the Uganda FA said.

"FUFA is happy with the work done by Mr. Kwasi in the period he has been in Uganda. However a request by the coach to go and handle family matters back home thus not able to continue with the job, saw the Executive consent to his request’

"Kwesi was in charge of the Uganda U-17 team which participated in the AFCON Finals in Tanzania from 14th-28th April 2019.

"FUFA wishes Kwesi all the best in his future endeavors."

The former Asante Kotoko coach led the Ugandan U-17 side and made their debut in the 2019 CAF U-17 Championship in Tanzania but failed to win the tournament.

The experienced gaffer worked with Nelly Jackson Magera who was the first assistant coach, second assistant Hamza Lutalo and goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu.

The 57-year-old was the head coach of the U-20 as well as the U-17 side.