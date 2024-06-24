Ghanaian coaches are simply good - Right to Dream Academy founder Tom Vernon

Right to Dream Academy founder Tom Vernon emphasised the academy's role in nurturing Ghanaian coaches to meet their deserving standards.

Vernon's academy has collaborated with notable Ghanaian coaches such as Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, Charles Akonnor, and current Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Former players turned coaches like Laryea Kingston, Fatau Dauda, and Michael Essien have all successfully transitioned through the academy.

Kingston recently demonstrated his prowess with the Ghana U-17 team, while Essien serves as assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, a club owned by Right to Dream Academy.

Vernon expressed confidence in the capability of Ghanaian coaches to excel in top global leagues, emphasising Right to Dream's ongoing support.

"They decided to coach, and they are good coaches. It's natural; they're good coaches," he stated to Joy Sports.

"We discussed this with Endrick, the Brazilian, regarding his market value. It's similar with coaches."

"Why do Brazilian and Argentinian coaches succeed in Europe, while African coaches do not? Ghanaian coaches are simply good, end of story. How others perceive the world is beyond our control."

Vernon previously worked as Head Scout in Africa for Manchester United, reporting directly to Sir Alex Ferguson.