"Ghanaian coaches only want three points"- Karim Zito reveals reason behind poor development of players

Head coach of the Black Starlets Karim Zito has blamed pressure to win games for the poor development of talents in the Ghana Premier League.

According to the Dreams FC trainer, coaches are more interested in winning games regardless of the talents at their disposal in hopes of avoiding insults from fans.

“Most of these developers, now they don’t go for development but they go for results because they want to win to avoid people insulting them so you can easily see," he told Radio Gold. .

“If you don’t understand the concept of development definitely this is what is going to happen to us," he added.

Zito insists while Ghana is failing at develop talents, other countries have taken the opportunity to by pass the four-time African champions.

“But in the other African counties who are catching up with us they know it and also they allow their coaches to develop the players," he continued.

“When you go to other countries, they allow it and so they don’t care.”