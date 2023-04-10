Ghanaian Dan Agyei sets sights on more goals for Alexandra Crewe

Ghanaian attacker Dan Agyei has expressed his desire to score more goals for Alexandra Crewe after netting twice against Barrow in the English League 2 on Saturday.

The former Burnley player scored two penalties as his team secured a 3-0 win at the Mornflake Stadium.

“I’d like to get more, all strikers would like to score as many goals as possible, but 14 is a decent return,” Agyei said.

“Hopefully I can add to that between now and the end of the season. But the most important thing is the team winning and building, and now we turn our attention to Colchester and we’ll try to get another three points there.”

Agyei was pleased with his performance and contribution to the team’s win.

“To score two goals and get an assist is positive for me. It’s important we followed the win at Doncaster with another win, and the lads will take positives from it. I think I’ve improved a lot during my time here. I’ve become more consistent in my performances and that comes with games. I’ve had a lot of minutes and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Agyei has scored 14 goals in the league this season.