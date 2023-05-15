Ghanaian Daniel Heber named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

German-born Ghanaian defender, Daniel Heber, has been recognised for his outstanding performance in FC Magdeburg's 2-2 draw with FC Nürnberg in round 32 of the Bundesliga 2.

Heber was named in Sofascore's Bundesliga 2 team of the week for his crucial role in the match played at MDCC-Arena on Friday 12th April.

The game started poorly for FC Nürnberg as they conceded an own goal in the 34th minute by defender Jannes Horn, giving FC Magdeburg the advantage.

However, in the 54th minute, FC Nürnberg found the equaliser through Felix Lohkemper's header from very close range which landed in the bottom left corner of the net. Lino Tempelmann assisted his goal with a cross.

Jason Ceka's left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal made it 2-1 to FC Magdeburg in the 68th minute.

Ceka's goal was assisted by Herbert Bockhorn. However, FC Magdeburg's supporters' hopes were dashed when Felix Lohkemper scored a late goal to make it 2-2. His right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner was assisted by Lukas Schleimer following a fast break.

Despite the draw, Daniel Heber played full throttle against FC Nürnberg and was instrumental in FC Magdeburg's performance. He has made 14 appearances in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.