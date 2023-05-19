Ghanaian Daniel Kankam Kyerewaa joins German side SC Preußen Münster

Daniel Kankam Kyerewaa, a 21-year-old offensive midfielder of Ghanaian origin, has completed his move to SC Preußen Münster, a newly-promoted team in the German third tier.

SC Preußen Münster, who play in the Bundesliga 3, secured the signing of Kyerewaa on a free transfer. The young player, who was born in Germany, previously represented the youth team of Fortuna Düsseldorf.

He joins the Preußenstadion outfit after his contract with Schalke 04 II, the reserve side of a top-flight club, came to an end this season.

In the 2022/23 Regionalliga West campaign, Kyerewaa made 32 league appearances for Schalke 04 II, scoring 11 goals and providing 3 assists. He has accumulated a total of 64 appearances since 2020.

Despite being born in Germany, Kyerewaa is still eligible to switch his international allegiance and potentially play for Ghana. As of now, he has not been capped by the German national team.

The move to SC Preußen Münster presents a new opportunity for Kyerewaa to continue his development and make an impact in the German football scene.