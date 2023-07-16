Ghanaian-Danish midfielder Nikolas Nartey suffers injury setback ahead of new season

Ghanaian-Danish midfielder Nikolas Nartey is facing another injury setback just before the commencement of the 2023/24 season.

The talented player was notably absent when his club, Stuttgart, faced off against SSV Reutlingen 05 in a friendly match on Saturday, July 15.

Having been an integral part of Stuttgart's pre-season training squad in recent weeks, Nartey, unfortunately, sustained an injury prior to the friendly match.

His absence didn't hinder Stuttgart's performance, as they convincingly defeated SSV Reutlingen 05 with a resounding 4-0 victory, showcasing their dominance throughout the contest.

The recurrence of injury for Nartey is undoubtedly frustrating, as it revives unwanted memories of the challenges he has faced in his career due to various injuries. However, despite this setback, Nartey remains determined and unwavering in his resolve.

The talented midfielder is fully focused on making a complete recovery and aims to play a pivotal role for Stuttgart in the upcoming season. Nartey's dedication and determination to overcome adversity highlight his unwavering commitment to the sport he loves.