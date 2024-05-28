Ghanaian defender Aaron Manu to part ways with Rot-Weiss Essen

German third-tier side Rot-Weiss Essena are set to bid farewell to Ghanaian defender Aaron Manu, marking the club's 10th departure this season, according to the WAZ newspaper.

Aaron Manu, who joined Rot-Weiss Essen (RWE) at the start of the current season, has had his time at the club marred by injuries, limiting him to just one appearance in the 3rd tier and a couple of games in the national cup.

Despite being under contract with RWE until 2025, the club have proposed an early transfer for Manu, indicating their desire to part ways with the defender.

To facilitate an early termination of the contract, Rot-Weiss Essen would need to secure a buyer for Aaron Manu or be prepared to pay substantial compensation fees.

The future of the defender remains uncertain as both the club and the player consider their next steps.

Manu contributed to the club's success in winning the German Lower Rhine Cup.