Ghanaian defender Abbey Agbozie excited for sealing move to Moldovan club FC Balti

Ghanaian defender Abbey Agbodzie has expressed his delight after completing his transfer to Moldovan club FC Balti.

The 23-year-old completed a transfer to the Moldovan side after parting ways with Albanian powerhouses KF Skenderbeu.

Agbodzie is anticipated to have a significant impact on the team in the 2023–24 season of football.

"FC Balti signed a central defender from Ghana. 23-year-old Abbi Agbodzi, who previously played for the Albanian club Skenderbeu, has joined our club. We welcome the newcomer and wish him bright games in the Balti team," wrote the club on social media.

After completing his transfer, the Ghanaian defender posted on social media to express his happiness and pledge to put in a lot of effort to gain FC Balti's trust.

"Thank you Jesus. Gratitude to WMF Agency for making this happen. I will work my hardest to ear your trust FC Balti. Warm hugs to my family, friends and fans for the fervent prayers and support and well wishes," he wrote on X.

The Ghanaian defender could make his debut for FC Balti in the game against Spartanii on Sunday.