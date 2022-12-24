Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin expected to play more role at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga return

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Sulemana is expected to play a more significant role at Rayo Vallecano when La Liga resumes.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined the La Liga side in the summer transfer window but has struggled with competition for places in the starting line up.

Manager Andoni Iraola prefers the experienced defensive partnership of Florian Lejeune and Alejandro Catena, but it seems there will be changes after the break due to Abdul Mumin's display in training.

The 24-year-old has become the third-choice centre-back and he is expected to start in place of Catena when the league resume due to the suspension of the Spanish midfielder.

The ex-FC Nordsjaelland defender has impressed in the few games he has played for the club this season, including an explosive display in the draw against Atletico Madrid.

Abdul Mumin joined Rayo Vallecano on a four-year deal from Vitoria Guimaraes.