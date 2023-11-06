Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin impresses as Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid in La Liga

Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin Suleiman produced a solid performance as Rayo Vallecono stopped Spanish giants Real Madrid in La Liga.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back was handed a starting role against Los Blancos after his spectacular display against Real Sociedad last week, scoring his first goal for the club in that match.

Abdul Mumin was the barrier between Real Madrid and the Vallecano goal, stopping the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Joselu.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate made the highest clearances in the game, with 13 before blocking a goal-bound strike to ensure the visitors left Bernabeu with a point.

The 25-year-old has now made four appearances this season, and has a goal to his credit in the Spanish topflight league.

His performances could prompt Ghana coach Chris Hughton for an invitation following injuries to Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.