Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin impresses in Rayo Vallecano's draw against Celta Vigo

Ghanaian centre-back defender Abdul Mumin showcased another standout performance in the Spanish La Liga as his team Rayo Vallecano against Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday evening.

Mumin, paired with French defender Florian Lejeune, played the full throttle in a tightly contested match that ultimately ended in a goalless draw. Despite the stalemate, Rayo Vallecano displayed dominance in possession and recorded more shots on goal.

The 23-year-old defender earned praise for his exceptional performance, receiving a rating of 7.1 by Sofascore. Mumin's contributions included an impressive 89% accuracy in passes, 4 clearances, 2 interceptions, 64 touches, and winning 4 out of 5 aerial duels.

Rayo Vallecano currently sit in the 10th position with 20 points. Looking ahead, they aim to return to the winning column when they face Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar on Friday, December 15.

Abdul Mumin pulled out of last month's Black Stars squad following a fitness issue ahead of Ghana's first two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The former Right to Dream Academy is hoping to make the next squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of nations to be held in Ivory Coast next year.