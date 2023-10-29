Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin scores first goal for Rayo Vallecano in draw with Real Sociedad

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin scored his very first goal for Rayo Vallecano since joining the club when drew against Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

The central defender, who returned to the starting lineup from suspension, powered Rayo into the lead as they drew 2-2 with Sociedad at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Abdul Mumin scored from a rebound to open the scoring of the match in the 31st minute.

Sociedad levelled matters before the half-time break when Mikel Oyarzabal got on the end of a cross from Ander Barrenenetxea in the 41st minute.

Oyarzabal scored again to put Sociedad ahead in the 66th minute when he converted a penalty kick before Cape Verde international Bebe equalised for Rayo in additional time.

Abdul Mumin has played three matches for Rayo in the Spanish top-flight this season. He was sent off against Cadiz and faced two matches suspension.