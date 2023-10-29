GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin scores first goal for Rayo Vallecano in draw with Real Sociedad

Published on: 29 October 2023
Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin scores first goal for Rayo Vallecano in draw with Real Sociedad

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin scored his very first goal for Rayo Vallecano since joining the club when drew against Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

The central defender, who returned to the starting lineup from suspension, powered Rayo into the lead as they drew 2-2 with Sociedad at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Abdul Mumin scored from a rebound to open the scoring of the match in the 31st minute.

Sociedad levelled matters before the half-time break when Mikel Oyarzabal got on the end of a cross from Ander Barrenenetxea in the 41st minute.

Oyarzabal scored again to put Sociedad ahead in the 66th minute when he converted a penalty kick before Cape Verde international Bebe equalised for Rayo in additional time.

Abdul Mumin has played three matches for Rayo in the Spanish top-flight this season. He was sent off against Cadiz and faced two matches suspension.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more