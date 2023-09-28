Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin sent off in Rayo Vallecano draw against Cadiz

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin was unfortunate to have received his first-ever red card as a Rayo Vallecano player in a tightly contested Spanish La Liga match on Wednesday evening.

Rayo Vallecano battled to a goalless draw against Cadiz, but the game was not without its dramatic moments.

After a goalless first half, both teams were eager to get break the deadlock after the break but their attempts were ineffective.

The second half maintained the same intense pace, with opportunities arising for Lejeune and Isi Palazon in the closing moments. However, Ledesma, the goalkeeper for Cadiz, thwarted their efforts.

The game took a turn in the 87th minute when referee sent off Abdul Mumin for a terrible challenge. Despite the player's protest, the referee remained firm and ordered the 25-year-old centre-back to leave the pitch.

In the dying seconds of the contest, Dimitrievski made a crucial save, deflecting a dangerous attempt from Sergi Guardiola to preserve the goalless draw.

Looking ahead, Rayo Vallecano is set to face Mallorca in their next game, while Cadiz will go up against Atletico Madrid. The draw leaves fans eagerly anticipating the next thrilling chapter of La Liga action.

Mumin's red card appears unfortunate having only made a return to action after missing the last five games.