Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin shows grit in Rayo Vallecano's clash with Real Betis

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin put in an impressive performance in Rayo Vallecano's recent La Liga match against Real Betis, despite losing 3-1.

The 24-year-old centre-back made the second-highest number of clearances in the game, with eight, and won four out of five duels. Mumin also completed 77% of his passes and touched the ball 58 times, including one successful dribble.

Mumin's strong performance comes towards the end of a season in which he has rediscovered himself, and he looks set to be rewarded with more regular game time next season.

He joined Rayo Vallecano from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimares in September 2021, signing a four-year contract. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and his team are currently set for a mid-table finish with four matches left to play in the Spanish league.

Mumin's solid defensive display will have given Rayo Vallecano fans hope for the future, as the team looks to build on their performances this season. With his form improving, Mumin could be a key player for the team in the years to come.