Ghanaian defender Abdul Razak Cromwell signs for CV Fuego FC in America

Ghanaian defender Abdul Razak Cromwell has joined Central Valley Fuego FC in the USL League One ahead of the 2023 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 28-year-old fullback joins Fuego on a free transfer after being unattached since December 2020 after leaving Birmingham Legion FC.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Cromwell made 10 appearances in the USL Championship for Legion and provided one assist in the process.

"Attention all Fuego FC fans! We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our squad - Abdul Razak Cromwell, the talented defender from Ghana.

"Cromwell comes to us from Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship league, where he made a name for himself with his exceptional skills on the pitch." the club announced a few days ago.

The versatile defender also said after sealing his move to the California-based outfit:

"I'm extremely excited to join this family. Looking forward to playing in front of our amazing fans and winning trophies together."

Cromwell played for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League before departing for Legion in January 2019 following a successful loan spell in the previous year.