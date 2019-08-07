Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong unused sub as Ferencváros draw at Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League qualifying match

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong was an unused substitute as Ferencváros drew 1-1 at Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in their 2019–20 UEFA Champions League third qualifying match on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old watched from the bench as the Hungarian giants took a huge step in their qualifying ambition.

Ferencváros will head into the return leg in Hungary in a buoyant mood after the stalemate in Croatia.

Dani Olmo was in great form tonight for Dinamo Zagreb and after a bomb which was saved by the Ferencvaros keeper in the fourth minute, the Spanish youth international would find the back of the net three minutes later with a piece of solo brilliance.

Ferencvaros sought an equaliser early in the second spell, forcing Dinamo to defend for the opening ten minutes of the half and they would finally level in the 59th minute when David Siger headed home a cross.

The return leg will be played at Groupama Arena in Budapest on Tuesday 13 August.

The winner of the duel will advance to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

By Patrick Akoto