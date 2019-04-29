Ghanaian defender Akwasi Frimpong wins Hungarian League title with Ferencvarosi

Defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong won his first Hungarian league title with Frencvarosi on Saturday despite defeat to Budapest Honved.

Ferencvarosi won the league with three games left after Vidi, their closest rivals drew with Puskas Akademia, leaving them ten points behind the leaders.

Frimpong joined the Green Eagles from Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2018, and established himself as a key member of the team before suffering an injury.

The former Vojvodina defender featured 13 times this season, scoring a goal for the Hungarian giants.

Ferencvarosi lost 3-2 to Budapest Honved on Saturday., Frimpong was an unused substitute in the game.

The 26-year old is likely to play a part in the rest of the games in the season.

The Groupama Arena outfit are now 30 times champions of Hungary and will represent the country in the UEFA Champions League next season.

