Ghanaian defender Attamah Larweh departs Kayserispor after contract expiration

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has officially ended his tenure with Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor, according to Footballghana.com.

The 29-year-old versatile player's contract with the club has reached its conclusion, bringing an end to his three-year spell with the team.

Following the expiration of his contract, both Attamah Larweh and Kayserispor have mutually agreed to part ways.

The former Black Stars defender joined the club in 2020 after transferring from Basaksehir. During his time with Kayserispor, he made 79 appearances across various competitions, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.

However, the recently concluded season proved challenging for Larweh, as he was plagued by injury setbacks. As a result, he featured in only 9 matches for Kayserispor during the campaign.

Reports suggest that fellow Turkish club Goztepe has shown interest in securing Attamah Larweh's services on a free transfer. The player now faces the possibility of joining Goztepe as he seeks a fresh start in his professional career.