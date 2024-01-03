Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman stars in PAOK's big win in Greece after AFCON decision

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman displayed exceptional skill and leadership on Wednesday, playing a pivotal role in PAOK's dominant 4-0 win against OFI Crete in the Greek Super League.

Rahman was instrumental in creating the opening goal, providing the spark that PAOK needed to break through the resilient defence of the visiting team. Adding to his impact, he scored the second goal in a standout performance.

Before Rahman's heroics, PAOK missed a golden opportunity to take the lead, failing to convert a penalty.

Responding positively to Rahman's contributions, PAOK went on to secure two more goals, clinching the victory and securing the top spot in the league after 16 matches.

Rahman's stellar season in Greece continues, as he now holds the record for the highest goal contribution by a Ghanaian defender in Europe this season, boasting three assists and one goal among his four contributions.

Overcoming past injuries, the left-back has hit top form in Greek football, delivering one of his best seasons in recent memory.

This outstanding performance follows Rahman's notable decision earlier in the week when he communicated his choice to opt out of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad, prioritizing his focus on club commitments.

Despite his exceptional form that would have undoubtedly secured him a spot in the national team, Rahman, with over 50 caps for the Black Stars, opted to stay behind and support his colleagues in their quest to bring home the AFCON crown in Ivory Coast.