Ghanaian defender Benson Anang departs MSK Zilina after five-year spell

Ghanaian right-back Benson Anang has bid farewell to Slovakian club MSK Zilina following a successful five-year stint together.

The 23-year-old defender's contract with the club expired this week, and he was not offered a new deal.

Anang's journey with Zilina began in July 2018 when he joined the club as an 18-year-old talent. Over the years, he established himself as a key player, making an impressive 134 appearances, contributing with five goals and 13 assists.

Despite attracting interest from Slovan Bratislava, another club in Slovakia, Anang might seek opportunities outside the country. The young defender is open to exploring new ventures and challenges in his career.

On the international stage, Anang has represented Ghana three times, showcasing his abilities and potential on the global platform.