Ghanaian defender Bernard Kyere joins Phonix Lubeck on two-year deal

German fourth-tier side FC Phonix Lubeck have announced the acquisition of Ghanaian defender Bernard Kyere, adding valuable experience to their squad ahead of the 2025-26 Regionalliga Nord campaign.

Kyere, 29, arrives on a free transfer after a solid stint with Luxembourg Premier League outfit Victoria Rosport, where he was a consistent figure during the 2024-25 season, clocking 31 appearances across all competitions.

The experienced centre-back has signed a two-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

In a club statement, Phonix Lubeck described the signing as a major boost to their defensive setup.

“The FC Phonix Lubeck is signing the experienced and 88-time third league player Bernard Kyere until 2027. The 29-year-old centre-back was last active with Luxembourg's first league team Victoria Rosport and will stabilize the Eagles' defense,” the club said.

Sporting Director Frank Salomon highlighted the qualities Kyere brings:

“He's strong in the air, confident in tackling, and he also has good pace. With his calmness, leadership, and experience, 'Bernie' will ensure that we can continue to rely on a solid defense.”

Kyere began his career in Germany with the youth side of FC Kaiserslautern before rising through the ranks and making over 80 appearances in Germany’s 3. Liga with clubs like Fortuna Cologne and Waldhof Mannheim.

Though yet to be capped at senior level, the Cologne-born Ghanaian remains eligible to represent the Black Stars internationally.