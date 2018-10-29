Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi grateful to Benevento manager for opportunity to play

Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi says he is happy with the opportunity granted him by Benevento manager Cristian Bucchi.

The 22 year old who is returning from a long injury lay off has gradually walked his way into the Benevento starting team and was in action as the former serie A side defeated Cremonese on Saturday.

"I'm happy that I was given the opportunity to play, I hope I did well and satisfied the coach. We must continue to work as a team and I personally personally. Getting me ready is the least I can do ," he said after the game.

Gyamfi who was playing against his long time rival, Gaetano Castrovilli, spoke highly of the Italian.

"We are friends, we know each other from the times of the Primavera Championship, I remember several challenges with him, even at the Tournament of Viareggio. He's a great player, we knew he could be dangerous ".

Despite the win over Cremonese on Saturday, the Ghanaian has called on his teammate to concentrate on the next assignment against Spieza.

"We must give continuity to these two home victories, but it is not appropriate to look into the home of others. We think race by race, starting from the La Spezia match. We have important means, we have to put them on the field. It's all for my son Nicholas ".