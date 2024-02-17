Ghanaian defender Caleb Amankwah scores debut goal for Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC

Former Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah scored his first goal for Ethiopian side Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC in their 4-2 league win over Fasil Kenema on Friday.

The victory saw Nigd Bank FC bounce back to winning ways in the Ethiopian top flight, moving them up to second place, just one point behind the leaders.

Amankwah, who joined the club in August 2023, has quickly established himself as one of the team's key players.

His first goal for the club came at a vital moment, helping Nigd Bank FC secure a much-needed win after suffering two consecutive defeats.

The Ghanaian defender started his professional career at WAFA before joining Aduana FC and later Hearts of Oak, where he spent three seasons.

Amankwah's move to Ethiopia marked a new chapter in his career, and he appears to be settling well and enjoying his football in the East African country.

Nigd Bank FC's victory keeps them firmly in the title race, and with Amankwah's impressive form, they will be hoping to continue their push for the championship.

The 4-2 win over Fasil Kenema sees Nigd Bank FC consolidate their position in second place, setting up an exciting finish to the season.