Ghanaian defender Carlos Ohene joins Bulgarian club Hebar Pazardzhik

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene has completed a move to Bulgarian top-flight club Hebar Pazardzhik, becoming the club's fourth summer signing.

The 29-year-old joins the team on a free transfer after his contract with CSKA expired last month.

In addition to CSKA 1948, he has also played in Alki and AEL teams from Cyprus, Ohod (Saudi Arabia), Beroe (Stara Zagora) and Tsarsko Selo.

He recorded his best performances in Stara Zagora, where he registered 86 matches and 4 goals in the local Beroe.

Ohene arrived at Heber's camp on Friday in Bansko and has already had his first training session with the "green" team.

Ohene brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously played for clubs in Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, and Bulgaria.

His versatility and defensive abilities make him a valuable addition to the Hebar Pazardzhik squad.

The move to Hebar Pazardzhik offers Ohene a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his skills in the Bulgarian top flight.

The club's management and fans will be eager to see him make a positive impact on the team's performances.

As Ohene begins his new chapter with Hebar Pazardzhik, he will be aiming to establish himself as a key figure in the squad and help the team compete strongly in the upcoming season.