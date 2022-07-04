Ghanaian defender Christian Conteh delighted to join Dynamo Dresden

German-born Ghanaian defender Christian Conteh has expressed delight after completing his loan move to Dynamo Dresden.

The 22-year-old joins the Bundesliga III side from Dutch giants Feyenoord in search of playing time.

Having joined Feyenoord from St Pauli in 2020, the left winger has struggled to break into the first team due to injuries and has spent most of his time on loan at SV Sandhausen and FC Dordrecht.

“I really enjoy my time at SG Dynamo Dresden. So I'm all the more pleased to be able to get to know all my new team-mates directly in the training camp. I would like to use my strengths to help the team so that we can achieve our goals together," he said after completing his move.

"It's important that we have a total presence in the 3rd division from day one. In this respect, I am already looking forward to seeing the first home game in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium and feeling the impressive support from the fans.”

Conteh's contract with Feyenoord expires in June 2024 but Dresden have the option of making the move a permanent one.