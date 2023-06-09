Ghanaian defender Christopher Braun joins FC Rapid București

German-born Ghanaian defender Christopher Braun has made a move to Romanian club FC Rapid București.

The right-back, who has had an extensive career playing for various clubs, will be joining Rapid to bolster their defence in the Romanian top flight.

Braun's football journey started in the youth teams of Hamburg SV and St. Pauli, after which he went on to represent St. Pauli II, Wilhelmshaven, Vfb Oldenburg, SG Wattenscheid, Fortuna Sittard, OFI Crete, FC Botoşani, and CFR Cluj.

Last season, he featured in 44 games for Cluj, showcasing his skills as a reliable right-back and even scoring a goal against Rapid in a 3-1 victory at Giulești.

During his time at CFR Cluj, Braun participated in 30 Superliga matches, one Supercup match, four Romanian Cup matches, and nine UEFA Conference League matches.

His experience in both domestic and European competitions will undoubtedly be an asset for FC Rapid București.

Currently based in Germany, Braun is set to join the training group under the guidance of coach Adrian Mutu on June 14. The team will come together at the Mobexpert Constructor Base as they prepare for the next season.